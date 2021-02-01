City of Richmond Electoral Board votes to remove General Registrar Kirk Showalter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond Electoral Board voted to remove Kirk Showalter from her position of Richmond General Registrar. Showalter’s termination is effective immediately.

Chair James Nachman and Vice-Chair Joyce Smith voted in favor of her termination. Secretary Starlet Stevens voted against it.

Smith requested that her items be removed from her office and that her keys and badge be turned in tonight. This prompted pushback from Showalter’s attorney, Nachman called her statement’s out of order and he asked her to stop talking until recognized.

Showalter rebuked the board’s request for her items, stating that Virginia code calls for her to remain in office until a replacement is found. Nachman says the code section, 24.2-110 does not apply to her situation because she has been removed.

The decision to remove Showalter was made shortly after the board returned from a closed meeting.

The meeting was originally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. but there were delays with it starting as well as technical difficulties after the meeting went live. There were issues unmuting people who had requested to speak during the meeting, once those were resolved the public comment period commenced.

State Sen. Joe Morrissey (D- Petersburg) spoke in favor of removing Showalter. He said he received numerous affidavits from her employees recounting a history of racist comments. Morrissey says African American employees reported being called monkeys, chickadees and children but similar comments were not made towards white staff members.