RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has extended the due date for personal property tax to early August.

Tax payers have until August 5 to pay the personal property tax and machinery and tools tax without penalty or interest.

All online, in person or mail payments made or postmarked on, or before, August 5.

Visit RVA.gov to pay online. If you have questions or need additional assistance, you are urged to call RVA 311.