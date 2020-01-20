City of Richmond honors Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service, remembrance

"That was the vision of his life"

The city of Richmond celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday with a day of service and remembrance.

“That was the vision of his life,” Paul Manning, the city’s Chief Service Officer who’s in charge of volunteer projects, said. “His life wasn’t just about talking. It was about action.”

City officials and others joined the congregation at Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday morning to look at King’s memories, as well as the strides he made during the Civil Rights Movement.

Some say although much progress was made then, there is more progress to be made even to this day.

“Ultimately, I think at the end of the day, we all need to come together,” said Monroe Harris with the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. “I think that’s another part of Dr. King’s legacy.”

After the service, those in the audience and others ventured out into the city to complete various service projects, including raking an elderly Manchester’s woman’s yard and making improvements at Alice Fitz playground.

“This is what this day is all about for me,” local radio personality Clovia ‘Community Clo’ Lawrence said. “Communities coming together and investing in each other.”

Interested in volunteering? Fill out a ‘City of Richmond Volunteer form’ here.

