RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond has increased the Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) Tax threshold from $100,000 to $250,000.

The city said this will result in more than 60% of all businesses in Richmond paying a $30 flat fee for BPOL taxes versus their higher rate determined by their business license type.

According to a release by the City of Richmond, “It means that small businesses with gross receipts under $250,000 will have reduced BPOL taxes. It means that new businesses will not be met with exorbitant taxes as they work to build and scale.”

Increasing viability options for new businesses is one of the key components to creating sustainable economic development, the city said.

“The City of Richmond remains committed to finding the fix, which is why we are creating an environment that ensures a diverse local economy by supporting existing businesses as well as recruiting new ones,” said Mayor Stoney. “We firmly believe the success of our business community is critical to the success of Richmond.”

The city hopes the increase will empower the economy and create advancements toward further economic progress.

“This is a step to make Richmond the best city in the best state to open and operate a business in the country,” said Councilperson Andreas Addison. “This sets in motion our pursuit to support the foundation of our vibrant city, our small businesses, to thrive and succeed.”