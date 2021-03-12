City of Richmond mourns hundreds of lives lost on first anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bells rang, trees were planted and red lights were switched on at City Hall in Richmond on Friday. All of this and more to honor the 224 Richmond residents who died of COVID-19.

“In times of war, church bells tolled, ribbons were tied around trees, and lights were pointed toward the heavens,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “And that seems appropriate here. Because for the last year, we’ve been at war with an invisible enemy.”

Starting at noon, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church rang their bells 224 times for each life lost. In the afternoon, Stoney and other city leaders planted two oak trees by the Powhatan Community Center in honor of their lives and to symbolize rebirth.

At the tree planting event, Stoney declared March 12, COVID-19 Remembrance Day.

“This pandemic has adversely impacted every single person in our city,” said Stoney. “Richmonders have lost jobs, homes and the simple peace and security of being able to live their lives without the fear of becoming deathly ill. But most significantly, many of us have lost our friends, co-workers, family members and loved ones – our fellow Richmonders – who cannot be replaced.”

One Richmonder, John Marshall High School Principal Monica Murray, lost multiple loved ones to the virus this year. At the event she talked about her mother, Connie Glass, who passed away.

“We lost our mother this year. A day before her birthday,” Murray said. “She was a fighter and she continued to fight through the three weeks she suffered.”

The city wrapped the day by illuminating City Hall in “heartbeat” red to create a reminder of the virus’s impact. The red lights will stay on throughout the weekend.