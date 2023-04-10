RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council declared a housing crisis during their Monday, April 10 meeting.

Mayor Levar Stoney and other patrons originally proposed the resolution to declare a housing crisis for the city on March 27, but did not officially declare the crisis at that time.

“The Mayor and Council believe that it is in the best interests of the residents of the city of Richmond that the Mayor and the Council declare a housing crisis in the city of Richmond in order to bring attention, funding, and increased collaboration to this matter,” the resolution reads.

Now that the resolution has passed, it will go into effect immediately. However, City Council has not outlined a clear plan of attack for how to tackle the newly minted housing crisis.

One main focus of the Council appears to be on making new affordable units available. The resolution referenced a report by the RVA Eviction Lab which found that approximately 87% of evictions in Richmond are filed by out-of-state companies.

Also according to the resolution, there is reportedly a shortage of 23,320 housing units for sale or available to rent in Richmond, and one in five homes in Richmond is sold to out-of-state corporate investors.

The Council has also turned their attention to mass evictions in the City. A study cited in the resolution found that a group of 15 landlords are responsible for more than half of all evictions in Richmond.

Some work has already been done to improve the state of affordable housing in the River City. City Council states that the city has received $10 million for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and used it to open 1,000 new affordable rental units in Richmond. The city was also awarded $14 in federal funding for affordable housing at the end of March.