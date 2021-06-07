City of Richmond opening two cooling shelter locations

A cooling station was setup at Marshall Plaza during the summer of 2020. (Photo: City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is opening two cooling shelter locations for residents seeking relief from heat during the day, starting Monday, June 7.

According to a release, the Social Services Marshall Plaza Building, located at 900 E. Marshall Street, and the Southside Community Service Center, located at 4100 Hull Street, will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, from June 7 to Sept. 30.

Face coverings are required for visitors in each building, as is physical distancing of six feet from others. According to a release, seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing.

Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not permitted.

For more information regarding cooling assistance services, city residents should contact the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 804-646-7046.

Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at 804-646-7367. In the event of a heat-related emergency, residents should call 911.