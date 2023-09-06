RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City employees will have access to more educational opportunities after a partnership has been announced between the City of Richmond and Reynolds Community College.
A spokesperson for the City said the partnership was announced by Mayor Levar Stoney and other leaders at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Reynolds Community College.
According to the college’s website, city employees can receive short-term training, or earn a professional certification in a hands-on career path. Training is available for certifications like commercial driving, or a skilled trade in HVAC, plumbing, or electrical.
Other credentials available to city employees include customer service and project management.
For more information on the programs available, or for the schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit Reynolds Community College’s website.