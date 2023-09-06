The City of Richmond & Reynolds Community College announced a new partnership Wednesday, Sept. 6 (Paul Nevadomski/8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City employees will have access to more educational opportunities after a partnership has been announced between the City of Richmond and Reynolds Community College.

A spokesperson for the City said the partnership was announced by Mayor Levar Stoney and other leaders at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Reynolds Community College.

According to the college’s website, city employees can receive short-term training, or earn a professional certification in a hands-on career path. Training is available for certifications like commercial driving, or a skilled trade in HVAC, plumbing, or electrical.

Other credentials available to city employees include customer service and project management.

The City of Richmond & Reynolds Community College announced a new partnership Wednesday, Sept. 6 (Paul Nevadomski/8News)

The City of Richmond & Reynolds Community College announced a new partnership Wednesday, Sept. 6 (Paul Nevadomski/8News)

The City of Richmond & Reynolds Community College announced a new partnership Wednesday, Sept. 6 (Paul Nevadomski/8News)

The City of Richmond & Reynolds Community College announced a new partnership Wednesday, Sept. 6 (Paul Nevadomski/8News)

For more information on the programs available, or for the schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit Reynolds Community College’s website.