City of Richmond recommends postponing or canceling large events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is recommending that all large events within the city limits be either postponed or canceled to help limit the possible spread of the coronavirus.

City officials are also encouraging that people practice social distancing.

The recommendations are being made following ‘intensive discussion’ with public health and public safety officials. The city has also created a website to provide employees and visitors with the ‘most recent, reliable updates on the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.’

“Due to the greater health threat COVID-19 poses to the city’s most vulnerable populations, my administration and its partners are taking all necessary precautions to encourage CDC-recommended social distancing,” Mayor Stoney said in a release. “I urge you to share these updates with your family, friends and coworkers. We’re dedicated to ensuring the City of Richmond is as prepared as possible for any escalation, and education is key.”

On Wednesday, 8News spoke with organizers of Richmond’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival, Shamrock the Block, said extra precautions would be in place to “keep people healthy,” but that the festival would go on as scheduled ‘unless we are told otherwise by officials.’

8News has reached out to the city for clarification regarding a timeline of these recommendations, as well as what classifies as a ‘large event.’

