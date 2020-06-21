City of Richmond Registrar hosting “drive-up and drop off” service for absentee ballots Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Registrar is offering a new curbside service for returning absentee ballots on Monday.

The “drive-up and drop off” service is happening on the 9th Street side of City Hall on Monday, June 22.

The site will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters are not allowed to drop off another person’s ballot.

Virginians not submitting via absentee ballot will head to the polls on Tuesday, Jun. 23, to choose their candidates for the November 2020 election — and here is who is on the ballot.

