City of Richmond releases statement following homicide of longtime city employee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is mourning the loss of a longtime city employee who was killed on East Broad Rock Road earlier this week.

Melissa Paige, 55, worked for the city for 16 years. According to a release from the city, Paige had worked in multiple city departments and most recently worked in the Department of Public Works.

Mayor Levar Stoney says, “she brought style and class to the workplace and was a conscientious professional committed to her job and getting things right.”

Stoney asks that people keep her family in their thoughts and prayers.

A representative with the city has confirmed that Paige was the victim of a deadly assault on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, RPD announced they had arrested Paige’s son, 26-year-old John Chillum in connection her death.