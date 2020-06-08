City of Richmond resumes permit parking restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As the City of Richmond begins to reopen, officials are resuming Residential Parking Permit enforcement in the Fan, Carver, Randolph and South Mulberry Districts starting Monday, June 8.

The Department of Public Works is still ticketing only in:

crosswalks

towing zones

safety zones

fire hydrants

handicap spaces

‘No Parking’ areas

Due to COVID-19, the city is still waiving additional ticket fees for certain parking tickets. If you received a ticket on or after March 16, 2020, additional fees won’t be accrued if paid in full by August 31, 2020. DMV related fees are not included.