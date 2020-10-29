City of Richmond reveals digital exhibit in celebration of National Immigrants’ Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond’s Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) will display a new art series, “Portraits of Immigrant Voices,” to honor National Immigrants’ Day on Wednesday, October 28.

The new series will be unveiled on RVAStrong, and the project is funded by Virginia Humanities and the City of Richmond’s Office of Multicultural Affairs. Three portraits will be published on the first day and one portrait will be published every weekday until Thanksgiving.

Alfonso Pérez painted each portrait while writer Joe Kutchera interviewed the subjects and wrote the life story that goes along with each portrait.

“We are excited to launch this art and storytelling initiative to tell the stories of 24 immigrants who have come to Richmond from around the world,” said Karla Almendarez-Ramos, the manager of the Office of Multicultural Affairs. “Not only do these stories exemplify the diversity of immigrants experiences in our city, but they humanize OMA’s mission: to create equitable opportunities for all residents across the City of Richmond by overcoming cultural and language barriers.”

National Immigrants’ Day has been celebrated in the U.S. since 1986. OMA is hoping to bring this celebration to the City of Richmond to spotlight the city’s diversity and the variety of languages spoken.

Mayor of Richmond, Levar Stoney, said these stories shed light on the challenges of displacement while contributing to the diversity of the city.

“There’s no one story of Richmond, and that’s what makes our city vibrant,” said Mayor Stoney. “I’m so proud of the work of OMA and grateful we’ve been able to partner with such talented local creatives to give all of us a more complete understanding of the experiences of our neighbors.”