RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — People can now stress a little less when it comes to parking in the city of Richmond. If you find out your car has been towed, there is now a new way to track it down online.

If you’ve been towed before, you know what it’s like to make your way to your parking spot only to find it empty and your car gone. For some people who live or drive in the city, deciphering parking signs can be confusing, and if you park incorrectly, finding your car after it has been towed can be tough.

Now, a new website created by the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response is prepared to help drivers find their missing cars.

It provides a listing of towed vehicles, along with the lot address where the vehicle can be picked up. This information is put into the system by the towing companies and remains on the site for 14 days.

To find your car, go to the towed vehicles tab on the website. After that, scroll down to the “access the listing” link, which will take you to a separate window that lists all of the towed vehicles.

Anyone who uses the site is encouraged to check for identifying information about their vehicle, including the make, model, color and partial license plate number, before reporting a vehicle stolen.

Because so many people report their towed cars as stolen, this new service can not only be helpful to drivers, but may also make a big difference for anyone who needs to call 911 in the city.

“This is another way we are using technology to help reduce the number of unnecessary calls coming into the Richmond emergency communications center,” Department of Emergency Communications director Stephen Willoughby said. “The public can check for themselves if their car has been towed and where it is located. If their vehicle is not listed and they believe it has been stolen, then they can call the nonemergency number to report it.”