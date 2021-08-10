City of Richmond seeing COVID-19 cases surge, Mayor Stoney encourages people to get vaccinated

FILE – In this Monday, June 21, 2021, file photo, an employee of the beverage maker Suntory takes a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot at their office building as the company began its workplace vaccination in Tokyo. After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney held his weekly COVID-19 news briefing on Tuesday.

“I cannot emphasize this enough, the way we get out of this pandemic safely, the way we avoid more mask mandates, the way we avoid more lockdowns is by using the best tool in our toolbox … the vaccine”

Citing data from the Virginia Department of Health, Dr. Melissa Viray said that the city is seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations in people who are not vaccinated. Dr. Viray echoed Stoney’s message that vaccines are the best bet when fighting and preventing COVID-19.

Dr. Viray also announced that the George Wythe vaccination center will close after this Wednesday.

UPCOMING TESTING EVENTS:

August 10th (Tu), Mosby Court Resource Center (1536 Coalter St., Richmond, VA 23223), 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

August 12th (Th), Southwood Resource Center (1742 Clarkson Rd. Apt. A, Richmond, VA 23224), 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

August 17th (Tu), Hillside Resource Center, 1615 Glenfield Ave, Richmond, VA 23224,1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

UPCOMING VACCINATION EVENTS:

Tues 8/10

1-3 p.m. Chippenham Place Apartments

5845 Orcutt Ln, Richmond, VA 23224 Pfizer/J&J Tues 8/10

1:30-5:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Center Food Pantry

1400 Perry St, Richmond VA 23224 Pfizer/J&J Wed 8/11

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. George Wythe High School

4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, 23225 Pfizer/J&J Wed 8/11

4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Housing Families First Pfizer/J&J