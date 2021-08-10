City of Richmond seeing COVID-19 cases surge, Mayor Stoney encourages people to get vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney held his weekly COVID-19 news briefing on Tuesday.
“I cannot emphasize this enough, the way we get out of this pandemic safely, the way we avoid more mask mandates, the way we avoid more lockdowns is by using the best tool in our toolbox … the vaccine”
Citing data from the Virginia Department of Health, Dr. Melissa Viray said that the city is seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations in people who are not vaccinated. Dr. Viray echoed Stoney’s message that vaccines are the best bet when fighting and preventing COVID-19.
Dr. Viray also announced that the George Wythe vaccination center will close after this Wednesday.
UPCOMING TESTING EVENTS:
- August 10th (Tu), Mosby Court Resource Center (1536 Coalter St., Richmond, VA 23223), 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- August 12th (Th), Southwood Resource Center (1742 Clarkson Rd. Apt. A, Richmond, VA 23224), 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- August 17th (Tu), Hillside Resource Center, 1615 Glenfield Ave, Richmond, VA 23224,1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
UPCOMING VACCINATION EVENTS:
|Tues 8/10
1-3 p.m.
|Chippenham Place Apartments
5845 Orcutt Ln, Richmond, VA 23224
|Pfizer/J&J
|Tues 8/10
1:30-5:30 p.m.
|Sacred Heart Center Food Pantry
1400 Perry St, Richmond VA 23224
|Pfizer/J&J
|Wed 8/11
3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|George Wythe High School
4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, 23225
|Pfizer/J&J
|Wed 8/11
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Housing Families First
|Pfizer/J&J
|Thurs 8/12
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
|Meriel Salon
505 Hull St, Richmond VA, 23224
|Pfizer/J&J
|Fri 8/13
9 a.m-12 p.m.
|Henrico West Clinic
8600 Dixon Powers Dr, Richmond, VA 23228
|J&J/Pfizer/Moderna
|Sat 8/14
11 a.m. -4 p.m.
|RVA Clippers
914 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230
|Pfizer/J&J
|Sun 8/15
10:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
|Sacred Heart Center
1400 Perry St, Richmond VA 23224
|Pfizer/J&J