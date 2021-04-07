City of Richmond seeks community input for new RVAgreen 2050 climate action initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The City of Richmond has launched the RVAgreen 2050 iniative, the city’s equity-centered climate action and resilience planning initiative. Residents can now participate in the development.

The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030, achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and help the community adapt to Richmond’s climate impacts of precipitation, extreme heat, and flooding.

Kendra Norrell, the Community Coordinator for the City’s Office of Sustainability, says Richmond is experiencing warmer temperatures.

“We’ve had an earlier and more severe pollen season and more dangerous weather, which includes heat waves and flooding. It’s currently occurring in Richmond and will continue to occur in Richmond,” Norrell said. “These are the things that we’re really looking at while we’re planning our process.”

According to the city, climate change and its impact is also disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities in Richmond.

Residents can provide their input and ideas on the RVAgreen 2050draft Vision, Objectives and Strategies through a variety of different options.

They can review the full draft content and provide comments here.

Residents can also attend and RVAgreen 2050 event in April. The Office of Sustainability will be hosting events virtually every week:

Community input as due by April 30. You can learn more about the initiative here.