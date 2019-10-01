City of Richmond takes over annual ‘Grand Illumination’

1  of  2
Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After 34 years the James Center is no longer going to host the Grand Illumination.

The City of Richmond is taking over the holiday season kick-off event and will move the illumination to Kanawha Plaza on 801 E. Canal Street.

What was formerly known as the ‘Grand Illumination’ will now be called ‘Downtown Illumination RVA.’

RELATED: Richmond celebrates 34th annual Grand Illumination

The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:45 p.m.

8News has been the event’s media partner for the last five years. Check out some photos here of the past illuminations.

More details on the change are to come in the upcoming weeks. Stay with us for updates.

