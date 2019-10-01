City of Richmond takes over annual ‘Grand Illumination’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After 34 years the James Center is no longer going to host the Grand Illumination.

The City of Richmond is taking over the holiday season kick-off event and will move the illumination to Kanawha Plaza on 801 E. Canal Street.

What was formerly known as the ‘Grand Illumination’ will now be called ‘Downtown Illumination RVA.’

The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 5:45 p.m.

