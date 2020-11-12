City of Richmond to close two floodwalls for heavy rainfall to the west

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Dock Street and Brander Street floodwalls will be closed today. Heavy rainfall in western parts of the James River Basin area led the City of Richmond Department of to take this cautionary measure.
The floodwall at Dock Street closed at noon blocking off Dock Street from 17th to 21st streets. DPU says traffic will be detoured from 21st to Cary Street or Main Street.
The Brander Street gate will close later today and will impact the entrance to the City’s Waste Water Treatment Plant and Ancarrow’s landing. DPU says the closure will be made by the “end of business today.”
