City of Richmond to hold two virtual resort casino meetings this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents will have a couple more opportunities to talk through the resort casino project with city officials.

On Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m., the city will hold virtual community meetings through Microsoft Teams, and the public is asked to participate.

Renderings of the three final proposals.

To access Thursday’s meeting, click here, or log in with the conference ID code 478 604 710#.

To get into Friday’s meeting use the conference ID code 175 675 932# or click here.

Community members can dial into both meeting by calling (804) 316-9457.

For more information about the Resort Casino project visit the City of Richmond’s website.