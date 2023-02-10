RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city officials want to help make the roads safer for cyclists.

In an effort to make the roads safer and provide better accessibility, the Richmond Department of Public Works is proposing bike lanes along State Route 161 near the Boulevard Toll Bridge. But before any changes are made, the City is asking for feedback from the community.

The Department of Public Works is proposing that portions of the north and south sides of the James River have enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. So far, the plan has been broken down into two phases.

Those wishing to comment on the proposal can do so online here. Public comment closes on Feb. 28.

