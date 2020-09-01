City officials announce combined sewer overflow in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced Tuesday afternoon that enough rain had fallen to trigger a combined sewer overflow.

Some areas in the city only need 0.2 to 0.3 inches of rain to cause an overflow.

The city said it would send out another alert after Richmond goes 30 hours straight without rain.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

