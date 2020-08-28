City to start booting cars with past due tickets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heads up! If you live in the City of Richmond and have an outstanding ticket, you must pay it by Monday to avoid extra fees and penalties.

On Monday, August 31, the city’s parking amnesty program for overdue citations that started on March 16 will end. City officials said they will start booting cars with past due tickets.

If you got a parking ticket before March 16, the program froze the money you owed but now it will start accumulating additional fees and penalties if not paid.