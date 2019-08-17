Clear the Shelters: Richmond SPCA waives adoption fees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA is participating in a nationwide Clear the Shelters adoption event.

Adoption hours at the SPCA are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. In order to adopt, you must bring a government-issued ID.

The SPCA recommends getting on the waitlist before browsing the adoption center.

Dogs and cats that are adopted must have an appropriate way of getting home either by carrier or leash.

There is no cost to adopt during the Clear the Shelters event.

