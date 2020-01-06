Cold weather shelter open in Richmond this week

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) – The City of Richmond has opened a cold weather overflow shelter as temperatures are expected to remain at or below 40 degrees.

The Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is located at the Annie Giles Community Resource Center at 1400 Oliver Hill Way and is set to be open through Thursday night.

The shelter will house people between 7 p.m . and 10 a.m. but you must register between 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Single adults needing overnight shelter are to call the Homeless Crisis Line at (804) 972-0813 for a referral to the appropriate shelter.

Single adults residing who are not eligible for existing shelter or are advised that all available beds have been filled, should head to Commonwealth Catholic Charities to receive a referral.