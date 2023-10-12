RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Art can be influenced by emotion, moments in history, landscapes or

even questionable conspiracies; but for Alfonso Perez Acosta, it’s his heritage that helps his

work flourish.

Perez Acosta is originally from Colombia but resides in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two

daughters. Half of his family is from Cali and the other half is from Bogotá, the capital of

Colombia. Throughout his childhood, Perez Acosta spent time picking up traditions, including

recipes, that have been, and will continue to be carried through generations.

Perez Acosta is currently exhibiting art at three locations in Richmond.

“Healing Circles” is a series of paintings showing at Lewis Ginter Botanical Botanical Garden.

Each painting features a healing practice in a circular form, ranging from a therapeutic hug to

the nostalgia of a culturally traditional soup to honoring the dead in an expression of an altar.

“Lengua Twister” presents Perez Acosta’s work from the past 10 years at Art180, a gallery and

non-profit in Richmond. The exhibit is a conglomeration of paintings, drawings and a multilingual tongue twister which, “talks about having two languages in you.”

A set of picnic tables painted by Perez Acosta sit in the greenery of the Virginia Museum of

History and Culture. These portraits showcase individuals who immigrated to the U.S. and now

call the Commonwealth home. Only two tables remain as the rest were given to their

corresponding muse. Perez Acosta hopes to see this project come to fruition yearly to celebrate

Immigrant Heritage Month.

Perez Acosta wants everyone to “understand that your heritage, your country, your culture lives

in you.”

Whether it be with a paintbrush, a pencil or through written and spoken word, Perez Acosta is

always looking for a way to intersect his cultural experience with a physical medium.

Perez Acosta says Hispanic Heritage Month is a time for important conversations and sharing

culture; but what we take with us throughout the rest of the year is, “beyond all the food, and all

the dances and all the colors.” He hopes his community is left with a “very joyful and warm way

of togetherness.”