‘Colors of COVID Series’ continues with conversation focusing on Latinx cases

Colors of COVID-19 series will take place on July 1. (Photo: FIle)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond along with the Richmond City Health District and VCU Health Hub will be hosting a virtual series Wednesday focusing on coronavirus cases among the Latinx community.

Representatives from several Hispanic-serving organizations will be joining in on the Zoom conversation. The topics include mask-wearing, testing, what the city is doing and what they are working on improving.

Richmond is dealing with a disproportionate number of cases among Latinos. As of June 30, Latinos make up 50 percent of the reported cases for which the Richmond City Health District has demographic data for.

The conversation will be in Spanish and moderated by Karla Almendarez-Ramos from the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. you can watch the conversation in Spanish on the Richmond City Health District Facebook page.