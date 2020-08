A Combined Sewer Overflow event has occurred in Richmond, causing untreated storm/wastewater from a combined sewer to discharge into the river. This happens when there's too much water for the system to handle. pic.twitter.com/K2Lc9vBSWB — Utility Buddy (@utilitybuddy) August 3, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities twitter account, the Utility Buddy, shared news of a Combined Sewer Overflow event on Aug. 3. An overflow is common during heavy rain events such as Tropical Storm Isaias that hit the area this week.

A CSO event occurs when excess amounts of untreated storm and wastewater fill a combined sewer and must be discharged through an outfall point.

The DPU website says, there are 29 outfalls in Richmond located along the James River.