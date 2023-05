RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stand-up comedian Kevin Hart will be making a stop in Richmond on his upcoming U.S. tour.

Hart will be performing at the Altria Theater in Richmond on at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 5. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m., and can be found here.

Hart will also be making stops in Charlottesville and Hanover, Maryland on the tour, which begins May 11 and goes all the way until July 8.