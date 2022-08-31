RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Canadian-American comedian and actor King Bach will be embarking on an East Coast tour in September, kicking it off with the first stop in downtown Richmond.

King Bach will be performing four shows at the Sandman Comedy Club from Friday, Sept. 23 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Shows will be available at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both nights, with ticket prices starting at $20.

Tickets can be purchased online here by clicking on your preferred showtime.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: King Bach attends the Black Carpet Premiere of Hidden Empire’s new film “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2” at Regal LA Live: A Barco Innovation Center on June 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: King Bach attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Easter Sunday” at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

King Bach’s Laugh Now Laugh Later 2022 Tour will continue into late October with shows in Jacksonville, Florida, and Boston, Massachusetts.