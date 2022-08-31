RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Canadian-American comedian and actor King Bach will be embarking on an East Coast tour in September, kicking it off with the first stop in downtown Richmond.
King Bach will be performing four shows at the Sandman Comedy Club from Friday, Sept. 23 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Shows will be available at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both nights, with ticket prices starting at $20.
Tickets can be purchased online here by clicking on your preferred showtime.
King Bach’s Laugh Now Laugh Later 2022 Tour will continue into late October with shows in Jacksonville, Florida, and Boston, Massachusetts.