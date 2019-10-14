Comedian Louis C.K. performing twice at Dominion Energy Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Comedian Louis C.K. has added another show for his Richmond appearance in early November.

The six-time Emmy Award winner will appear at the Dominion Energy Center on Saturday, November 2. His show was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. But due to popular demand, a second show at 10 p.m. has been added.

Doors open one hour before each show. No cell phones will be allowed, but the theatre is providing cases where you can store your devices.

Tickets range from $40 to $50 (plus fees). To buy tickets, click here.