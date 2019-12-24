Commission: Current Navy Hill plan is not a “sound and reasonable” investment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Navy Hill Development Advisory Commission says the plan to redevelop the Richmond Coliseum and area around it is not a “sound and reasonable public investment,” but did say that the plan could work with more planning and analysis.

The nine-member Commission reviewed more than 1,000 pages of documents and ordinances to reach their conclusions. The process took several months.

Among the findings, the group found the costs for Mayor Stoney’s Navy Hill project have not been properly estimated. The Commission says the project would pose a risk to the city’s General Fund. That would create a problem for RPS funding as well, according to the report.

The Commission recommended a revised plan that would fully protect Richmond Public Schools funding.

Commissioners say the new arena would be the riskiest part of the project saying, “…the need for a 17,500-seat arena has not been established or verified.”

The report also says the arena would likely not, “…create strong and reliable retail, entertainment, lodging or restaurant destinations or demand.”

The Commission also questioned the affordable housing options presented in the Navy Hill plan saying, “The project should include affordable housing that at-least meets the minimum level set by City Council policy, as they have already publicly discussed.”

The group questioned the process leading up to the development of the Navy Hill proposal, and the Commission said the plan might work if more time was given to research and understand the project.

8News has reached out to Mayor Levar Stoney’s office but has yet to hear back.

The Commission will present its findings to the City Council on January 6. You can read the report in full, including each Commissioner’s individual responses, below.

Navy Hill Development Advisory Commission Final Report by Michael Stern on Scribd