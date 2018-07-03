Commission member explains recommendation to remove Jeff Davis statue from Monument Ave

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time since the Monument Avenue Commission recommended removing Richmond’s Jefferson Davis statue, a member of that committee is shedding light on how the panel reached that decision.

City councilman and commission member Andreas Addison said since he represents a district with two of the city’s controversial monuments, he has a vested interest in their future, adding that the 117-page report that was released Monday is a reflection of the changes the community wants to see.

“It has been, I think, a healthy dialogue,” Addison said of the commission’s talks over the past year. “It’s not been one that’s been easy, there’s been a lot of emotion, a lot of passion, a lot of divisive comments that have been made, but I think all in all the final report I think embodies the process as how we meant it to be.”

Addison said the group took into consideration the public’s input when making recommendations, which included signage explaining the monuments along with a permanent exhibit highlighting the history.

“We have a name and a year,” Addison said. “We have a phase of our history that are put up in these huge statues that I think adding context and education, information engaging the public, I think helps tell a better story.”

Where would the money come from to implement these changes?

“Leverage our community partners with museums or historical associations and organizations that would be passionate about a message to tell,” Addison explained.

As far as who should replace Jefferson Davis on Monument Avenue, Addison said he thinks there are several options, but would like to open that discussion to the public.