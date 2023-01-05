RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After months of trying to secure a contract for an inclement weather shelter, the City of Richmond and Commonwealth Catholic Charities (CCC) have reached an agreement. Funding is still being finalized, however.

CCC was able to open the inclement weather shelter in December 2022 through donations and partnerships with the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care and the Salvation Army.

“The outpouring of financial support from individuals and community partners has been truly remarkable,” said Jay Brown, CEO of Commonwealth Catholic Charities. “Their generosity and compassion enabled us to open the shelter when freezing temperatures threatened lives.”

Brown raised $30,000 to turn 1900 Chamberlayne Ave. into a place for the homeless to go, during inclement weather.

In a statement to 8News, a spokesperson for the City of Richmond said:

The City of Richmond is grateful for the partnership with Commonwealth Catholic Charities and their continued commitment to our unhoused residents. The contract that was signed allows the city to add another 60 beds to the 100 we currently provide. We count today as a good day because we have expanded the capacity to provide shelter for our residents.

The shelter will operate through April 14, 2023, and will offer the following services:

Cots for sleeping in shared spaces

A hot dinner and bagged breakfast

Restroom facilities

Connection to our shelter Case Manager and Street Outreach team

Intake and assessment to ensure connection to Greater Richmond Continuum of Care

On-site visits from community partners like Daily Planet Health Services, Virginia Department of Health, and Substance Abuse & Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia (SAARA).

Anyone interested in donating can visit the CCC website here.