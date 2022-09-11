RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An annual ceremony is set for Monday morning at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond to mark the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
The public is invited to participate in the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. There is no cost to attend the event in the Memorial’s outdoor amphitheater.
The main speaker at the ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the attack is James S. Gilmore, who was governor of Virginia at that year. He went into action with his staff to respond when an airplane crashed into the Pentagon.
The Virginia War Memorial’s documentary film “A New Century, A New War” will be screened in the building’s auditorium throughout the day.
Commemorations around the region on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center included:
- The United Way held a volunteer event at Triple Crossing Fulton on Sunday, Sept. 11.
- The Virginia Museum of History and Culture flew Virginia’s History Flag, designed specifically to commemorate the events of September 11, 2001.
- The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place in Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 10, where hundreds of participants honored the firefighters that responded to the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001.
- Students in Mechanicsville High School`s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars for a special occasion on Friday, Sept. 9 to remember the victims of 9/11.