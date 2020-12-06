Community activist and Radio One Richmond Personality honored for 30 years of service in the community

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam and Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax surprised community activist and Radio One Richmond Personality Miss Community Clovia, with proclamations for her service, to the Richmond community over the last 30 years.

Clovia Lawrence’s dedication to the same community that helped raise and mold her, has spanned all across Central Virginia. Lawrence provides traditional, warm residences for “returning citizens”, former offenders, who have completed their time and desires to receive mental health services, career preparedness and financial literacy assistance with the intent to make navigating forward a little easier.

She also participates in voter registration and restoration awareness, Sickle Cell anemia prevention, and fundraising events for domestic violence survivors, just to list a few.

Saturday afternoon, Lawrence kicked off her 17th Annual Community Clovia and Radio One Toy Drive, at Walmart on Shelia Drive off Forest Hill Avenue. In an effort to collect toys for children ages 2 to 13 to distribute before Christmas. Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Petersburg Police stepped up and help sponsor the event.

Lawrence herself was surprised ahead of the holidays, when Gov. Northam and Lt. Gov. Fairfax showed up.

She said she was genuinely surprised by the presented proclamations. She said it was always bigger than herself, she said it’s about the people who are often times forgotten.

“When you have your low income community, you know, minimum income. Then you have middle class and upper class,” she said. “But we’re all God’s children, so what God has birthed in me is to take that usual people, the “low-life” people. And make them God’s unusual people, cause anything that’s in God — is unusual.”

Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe who were not in attendance because of prior engagements also surprised Miss Community Clovia with proclamations for her serve to her community.

In true Miss Community Clovia fashion, she said enough about her, we have a job to do.

“Come on take our pictures because we have work to do,” she said. “Where the toys, where the toys, where the toys.”

The 17th Annual Community Clovia and Radio One Toy Drive continues Sunday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart on Sheila Lane in Richmond. Toys are asked to be new, unwrapped and not bring candy or weapon-themed toys. For more information visit their website.

Governor Northam and Lieutenant Governor Fairfax with Community Clovia in Richmond. (Photo: D’Andre Henderson)

Community Clovia being honored by her mom. (Photo: D’Andre Henderson)

What the POD looked like around noon Saturday, Dec. 5. (Photo: D’Andre Henderson)

A few bikes that have been donated for the Toy Drive. (Photo: D’Andre Henderson)

LATEST HEADLINES: