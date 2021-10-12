Community activist identifies victim in deadly double shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating multiple shootings from Monday night including one that left two men dead in the city’s northside.

Charles Willis, the executive director of United Communities Against Crime, said one of the victims in the deadly shooting was 38-year-old Andre Sharp from Richmond.

Officers were busy Monday responding to at least three shootings.

Shortly after the double homicide that took place on Lamb Avenue, police were called to the Fulton neighborhood for a double shooting.

Officers found two victims who’d each been shot in the foot on Denny Street. They’re expected to be okay.

Richmond police told 8News that they were investigating another shooting on Lawson Street after a victim arrived at the VCU Medical Center just before midnight with a wounded right arm.

Tuesday afternoon our cameras captured a group of people hugging and crying in the area of Lamb Avenue.