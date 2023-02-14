RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Weeks after City leaders called for a stop to the violence at one convenience store, residents in South Richmond say they are experiencing similar issues.

“Let’s get proactive here. Let’s find a plan. Execute a plan,” said Rodney Hall.

Hall, a longtime Oak Grove resident, says he has concerns about the growing violence in his neighborhood, especially near the King’s SuperMarket.

“Lots of activity, lots of activity and we’ve heard a lot of that from a lot of corner stores all over Richmond,” Hall said.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, officers responded to the King’s SuperMarket in the 1500 block of East 21st Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man who had driven a short distance from the scene. Police found the man with an apparent gunshot wound and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he is expected to recover.

Neighbors in the area say they are nervous that the violence could escalate as it did near the Carolina Express about eight miles away. More than seven people were shot near that store in the span of three months last year.

“Let’s stop waiting to have a reactive approach like we did with Carolina Express in our troubleshooting,” said another Oak Grove resident, Charles Snellings. “You know, let’s stop waiting until we have two murders and another part of the eighth District within like an hour of each other.”

The Richmond Councilmember representing Oak Grove is Reva Trammel. She says she is aware of the shooting at King’s SuperMarket.

“This is different from what was going on on Chamberlain Avenue there at Carolina Market a couple of times a week. Those guys, girls, they know who I am,” she said. “I am doing my part along with those police officers and along with the store owners.”

Trammell told 8News that, although there is cause for concern, violence in her district is part of a larger national trend. She says she will be meeting with police and the owners of the business soon to see what can be done.