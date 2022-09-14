RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— A community is coming together to have a much-needed discussion after 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was shot and killed Monday night.

Family members and loved ones gathered at the Food Lion on Jahnke Road to hold an emergency dialogue with other community members. New t-shirts were on display with the simple phrase; “I was just going to the store.” The family members called for justice to find Tynashia’s killer and a plea for the violence to stop.

“She’s a child,” said Ciji Redd, Tnashia’s former cheerleading coach and close family friend.

Redd told 8News she was known as “auntie” to Tynashia and had a chance to coach her in cheerleading when she grew up.

“I’m feeling hurt,” Redd said. “Tynashia had a bright smile. She was always the tallest in the group. We called her stick.”

Now, Redd and other community members are calling for much-needed change.

“I just want it to get better in our community because 30 years of seeing the same thing in our community is getting tiring,” Redd said.

15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was caught in the crossfire of a shooting, and killed in Richmond’s northside Monday, Sept. 12

Richmond Police said Tynashia had been walking to the corner store with friends in the area of North 1st Street and Federal Street at around 7:30 p.m. when two groups started shooting at each other. Tynashia was shot dead in that exchange and when the authorities arrived at the scene they found her lifeless body.

Her cousin Ricky Johnson told 8News he was holding the event to make sure his little cousin gets justice and that her name rings throughout the city.

“I got to keep it going, for people to see that real change is possible. That there is still hope in the city of Richmond,” Johnson said. “I’m already tired. Been tired. I’m just waiting for all of y’all to get tired.”

Johnson plans to host a number of events throughout the week in honor of Tynashia Humphrey but to also show unity in the community.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423.