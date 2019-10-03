Community gathering discusses violence in Richmond, impact on youth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community members came together Wednesday night to speak about gun violence and its impact on students in the city of Richmond.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney, students and members of the community shared ideas on how to make a change.

Kamras read how one student said it has become normal to know someone who has been shot.

One RPS alum told 8News ongoing violence in the city makes it hard for students in school to learn.

“I can just imagine what that student or youth is going through to have to get up the next day and try to continue a normal life,” said Kiran Bhagat.

Another topic discussed was the unsolved shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dixon. The girl was shot and killed at Carter Jones Park in May.

No arrests have been made.