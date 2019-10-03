1  of  2
Breaking News
Boy airlifted to hospital after falling from third floor of apartment Parents charged with felony child abuse after 3 children removed from Colonial Heights home

Community gathering discusses violence in Richmond, impact on youth

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community members came together Wednesday night to speak about gun violence and its impact on students in the city of Richmond.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney, students and members of the community shared ideas on how to make a change.

Kamras read how one student said it has become normal to know someone who has been shot.

One RPS alum told 8News ongoing violence in the city makes it hard for students in school to learn.

“I can just imagine what that student or youth is going through to have to get up the next day and try to continue a normal life,” said Kiran Bhagat.

Another topic discussed was the unsolved shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dixon. The girl was shot and killed at Carter Jones Park in May.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events