RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several local and Richmond Public Schools (RPS) leaders gathered outside of George Wythe High School in Richmond’s Southside for the groundbreaking ceremony for a new school.

The new school, which will be called Richmond High School for the Arts, will be located on the land on which George Wythe High School has sat since 1960. To celebrate the beginning of the new facility’s construction, a groundbreaking ceremony took place on the morning of Saturday, July 15.

Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News

Community members gathered at the school’s running track to hear speakers which included Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras, Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch and members of the George Wythe Class of 1973 were also present for the groundbreaking.