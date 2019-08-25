Community gathers for ‘Prep 4 Success’

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — Before students head back to school, a radio station and other community leaders teamed up to help families shop for school supplies.

Radio One Richmond partnered with Cigna to host its annual “Prep 4 Success” Community Day.

Families were handed backpacks and other school supplies.

“And it’s exciting to see when the kids come through to allow them to have the choices of which notebook, what color, what do you need and to be able to fill that void,” said Sheilah Belle from 104.7 Praise. “It feels good when you can give back like that.”

Hundreds of students were able to get their hair cut from stylists as well as free health and dental screenings.

“When you think about paper and pencils and backpacks,” said Belle. “Those costs add up. When you can help with those communities. Help with those single parents..just help with those households. Those differences, you can feel it in the back pocket.”

National recording artists HappyBirthdayCalvin and Layton Greene also performed at the event held at the Trinity Family Life Center.