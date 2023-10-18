RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon to celebrate and remember the life of the late Richmond Fire Department Battalion Chief Earl E. Dyer Jr.

Dyer passed away on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, after experiencing “a sudden medical emergency” while at work, according to the Richmond Fire Department’s Facebook page. He was treated by emergency staff but did not survive.

The Jackson Ward native is said to have committed 40 years of service to the city’s fire department, continuing to work all the way up to the morning of his passing.

An obituary detailing the life of Dyer says he possessed “a work ethic that was unparalleled.”

In his four-decade career, Dyer served as a lieutenant, a deputy fire marshal and finally battalion chief.

However, Dyer’s dedication to service extends far past the Richmond community. In 1977, he became a member of the U.S. Army after graduating from Armstrong High School. There, he served two tours — the Operation Noble Eagle in 2003 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007.

Dyer retired from active duty in the American armed forces in 1983 and became a member of the Army Reserves. He officially retired with the rank of first sergeant after returning from his final tour in 2009.

Dyer leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Anna Dyer, five children, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several extended family members.

Loved ones and those close to him did not miss the opportunity to write of Dyer’s love and dedication. Dyer’s wife Anna said she remembers the couple’s first date back in 1975 and the battalion chief’s affection for their children. His children wrote of his commitment to family as they remembered how he understood the complexities of life and always provided a shoulder to cry on.

Chief of Fire Melvin Carter is calling on the entire community to reflect on the life and career of Dyer.

“The Richmond Fire Department is forever grateful for Earl’s service, and we will carry his spirit of selflessness, bravery, and compassion with us as we continue our mission of protecting and serving our beloved Richmond community,” Carter said.