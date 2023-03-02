RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community members and school leaders gathered to discuss what needs to be done — both inside and out –to push the development of a new George Wythe High School forward.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, March 1, students, families and staff got their first look at what the new George Wythe would look like. New and approved renderings were on display for the first time after years of conversations about the project.

Dana Fox, the Chief Operating Officer for RPS, walked those in attendance through the latest hurdles cleared.

“We have submitted our final exterior plans to the urban design committee,” Fox said. “That is a required step with the City, we have answered their questions and we present our final presentation to them next week.”

If the City of Richmond approves the proposal, the Planning Commission will review the presentation — which includes exterior designs for the proposed building. According to Fox, the school district could then move forward with completing designs for the building’s interior.

As for when construction will begin, Fox says it will depend on funding. It is expected that the district will receive $200 million in school meal tax dollars on July 1, 2023. If all goes well, Fox says the community could expect to see construction begin in the coming months.

“We intend to have our groundbreaking ceremony this summer,” Fox said.

However, some community members said they aren’t only concerned about the development of their new school. During the meeting, a number of parents asked school leaders about issues such as student behavior and community growth.

“What I am asking, as a village, is that we take time out to take a breath — number one — and then figure out how do we bridge the gap between home and school,” said George Wythe High School’s new principal, Kevin Olds. “Ultimately it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes a village to build a new building.”