RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond community is grieving the loss of a 17-year-old student who was killed in a car crash during the afternoon on Friday.

Richmond Police and Richmond Public Schools both confirmed the teen was a student at Huguenot High School, who died in a car crash on Hull Street Road in Richmond’s Southside, just before 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

The student, who was driving at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the car were taken to a nearby hospital.

School leaders, including Richmond Public School Board Member Jonathan Young, said the Huguenot High School community has felt the loss immensely.

“Between the loss of life at the graduation day shooting and now, fast forward again, because of a car accident, our young people unfortunately have been introduced to a reality that all of us, all adults, would prefer that they not be introduced to until much later in life,” Young said.

Despite the severe weather throughout the day on Saturday, community members set up a memorial in the student’s honor, with candles and flowers, where they held a vigil in the student’s honor.

Young said school leaders will provide a response to the incident early in the coming week, after they are able to communicate with family members of both the teen and those injured.

Police continue to investigate the crash.