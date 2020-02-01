Community group establishes ‘Cathy’s Camp’ in Richmond to help homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A community in need and a camp created to help them has brought a change to the City of Richmond. On Friday, members of a group working to give homeless people a place they can call home spoke with 8News.

The group, Blessing Warriors RVA, couldn’t sit idly by while people in the Richmond community struggle to find housing. Mike Smith, a member of the group, said they worked to bring a few tents and create a mini city called Cathy’s Camp.

“People are left to fend for themselves outside whether it’s raining, snowing, hot, cold doesn’t matter they have to suffer the elements,” Smith said. “So, the camp was designed to give them some respite.”

Tents stretched all across property on Oliver Hill Way wasn’t put up for a campsite but as a form of housing for a community Smith says has been forgotten in Richmond. Cathy’s Camp began in November with just a few tents but has now erupted to almost 80 with about 100 people living here.

It has made an impact that Blessing Warriors RVA never expected but are happy to see the people utilizing the opportunity.

“These are people that became invisible to the general public and now we’re seeing them getting jobs,” Smith told 8News. “The people across the street in the city jail are treated better than these people that have committed no crimes.”

Smith claims the City of Richmond has told them to get rid of the tents but 8News has yet to independently confirm whether it is true.

“For lack of a better term an eviction notice saying we need to vacate the property,” Smith said. “They’re not out roaming the streets anymore they’re right here. We just need to help with the solution. We know we can do it but we can only do it together as a community.”

Smith told 8News that there are a set of rules each person at Cathy’s Camp must follow to remain there, including no drugs and keeping the area clean.

