RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City leaders and elected officials joined community members in Richmond to hold a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols after his tragic death.

On Monday, Jan. 30, people gathered at Clay Park in Jackson Ward to speak about accountability, unity and change in the wake of the vigil.

“I am sick and tired of being sick and tired of seeing people senselessly dying,” said Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Charles City). “We lost trust once again. Trust that we have been trying to build. Rebuild. Re-establish.”

On Friday, Jan. 27, video was released showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in Nichols’ death. In response, Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a statement on behalf of the Commonwealth.

“The disturbing and shocking video that was released on Friday evening displays incomprehensible violence towards another human being,” Youngkin said. “We must strive each day to better our communities and treat one another with love and respect.”

Five Memphis police officers were charged as a result of the incident. A sixth officer and seventh officer have also been relieved of duty and are under investigation. Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have also been fired.

Lawrence West, CEO of Black Lives Matter RVA, spoke during the vigil and called for the nation’s endless violent cycle to be addressed.

“You do something once it’s a mistake,” West said. “You do something twice you might need training. You do something three times you might need counseling. Four times the person you’re doing it to needs counseling. Five times you need Jesus. The sixth time, the sixth time, what do you do then?”

West says the solution to ending police violence is to change the whole system of policing.

“Police culture has to be dismantled as it is today and we need to come up with something new,” West said.