RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Family members, friends and community leaders came together for a prayer vigil on Sunday afternoon to remember 18-year-old Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith who were tragically killed in outside of the Altria Theater on June 6.

Shortly after Jackson received his diploma, gunfire rang out following the Richmond Public Schools celebration on Tuesday, June 6, around 5:15 p.m. — killing both men.

At Sunday’s vigil, community leaders called on the need to end gun violence in the commonwealth and pled for no retaliation.

“We feel terrible about what happened and what I want to say to the community and everyone here listening to me today: Revenge isn’t the answer,” said Richmond’s Acting Chief of Police, Rick Edwards. “If any of you were thinking of retaliating, please don’t.”

To read more about Sunday’s vigil, click BELOW: