RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is holding meetings today for families in the Afton, Bainbridge, Fulton, Randolph and Stovall communities.

The topics of discussion include the rental assistance demonstration program, relocation updates and revovations.

There will be two meetings over zoom and by phone at noon and 6 p.m. Join virtually at https://zoom.us.join. The password is 708123.

Written comments can be submitted by fax or email to info@RRHA.com.