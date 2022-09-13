RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial hosted its annual Patriots Day Ceremony to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The ceremony is hosted yearly to honor and remember all Americans who perished or were injured during the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon in Arlington, the downed jet airline in Pennsylvania and the World Trade Center in New York City, 21 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

“And after 21 years, we are still angry, we are still hurt. We are still at a loss to comprehend the magnitude of the terrible events of 9/11,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director at the Virginia War Memorial.

The public joined veterans, active military, and leadership throughout the commonwealth in their “Shrine of Memory: Global War on Terrorism and Beyond” exhibit. Here, keynote speaker and former governor of Virginia, James S. Gilmore reflected on his time in New York just a day before the World Trade Center was attacked.

Visitors like army veteran Chuck Hulcher say the ability to reflect today is his honor.

“People thank me for my service, but it was my honor,” Hulcher said. “Programs like this just keeps it in the forefront that keeps the country that you love on your mind all the time.”

According to officials, the Shrine of Memory event is the Virginia War Memorial’s first step in showing its commitment to learning about the past and teaching others in the future.

Their current exhibits and future events can be found on their website.