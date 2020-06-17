Concrete barriers being installed around Lee monument

Workers use construction equipment to put barriers at Lee monument on June 17, 2020. (Photo: Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens of Capitol police officers and Virginia State Police have closed off the Robert E. Lee monument to traffic this morning as crews work to install concrete barriers.

8News saw the workers using construction equipment to take barriers off tractor trailers and install them around the monument.

Earlier this month, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the Lee monument would be coming down. However, a series of lawsuits aimed at preventing the takedown of Lee have surfaced.

